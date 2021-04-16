Western New York’s 7-day average COVID positivity rate is highest in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has a higher 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate than any other region in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this during a visit to Buffalo’s Northland Workforce Training Center Friday morning. The news came after he signed a bill that makes it so Internet providers must offer a low-cost option for lower-income families.

As of Thursday, western New York is the only region in the state with a 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate above 4 percent, and it’s close to five. The specific number is 4.93 percent.

This is a stark contrast from the Southern Tier’s 7-day average positivity rate of 0.81 percent, and well above the Finger Lakes’ rate of 3.09 percent.

The Finger Lakes aren’t far off from the state’s 7-day average of 3.04 percent, which is the lowest the number has been since November 25. To compare, the 7-day state average on January 4 was 7.94 percent.

More than 8 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 5.3 million are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, 43 New Yorkers died as a result of COVID-19. The day’s positivity rate was 2.81 percent.

Hospitalizations saw their lowest number since November 30 on Thursday, at 3,884.