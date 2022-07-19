WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – A fund has been organized in the town of Western to help residents impacted by the tornado in July 2021. The money comes from an abundance of donations given to the Western Volunteer Fire Company.

Chief Michael Anania explains, “The Griffith Foundation approached us, and they wanted to do something for the community, so they had given us a grant for $50,000. In addition to that, people in the community that we don’t even know gave us donations to help people from the tornado, so we do have that money right now and I think they’ll probably be dispersing it sometime in August.”

An EF-1 tornado ripped through the village on July 8, 2021, and shortly after the village was damaged again by two floods. People near and far came together to support the Western community. Some offered monetary donations or supplies while others showed up in town to help manually. A total of 17 local fire departments offered their assistance, and all 17 were taken up on their offers.

Western resident Leonard Charney says the town is a different place now after having gone through those natural disasters. “Watching the community come together and everybody just helping – it was good for the community,” he said.

Despite all the help, there is still work to be done. “It’ll be a year coming up that I actually started. The spring by the time we got through with the insurance process to start rebuilding and I still have more to go yet,” said Fred Sherman, a Western resident, and volunteer firefighter.

For Western residents who may need financial assistance to help with their recovery and repairs, the Western Volunteer Fire Company has more information on the available funding.