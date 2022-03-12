WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a Westerville woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute on March 10th.

On Friday, March 11th, officers with the Oneida County Sheriff’s office arrived at a residence on Main Street after receiving reports that a domestic dispute had taken place. The victim told police that around 10:45 a day prior, on March 10th, he and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Kira Stolo of Westernville were having an argument. As the argument escalated, Stolo allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the man in the leg.

Stolo fled the scene before police arrived on the scene and the victim was treated at Rome Hospital for minor injuries.

Around 3:00 pm on Friday, March 11th Kira Stolo was arrested for the following:

Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Stolo has been processed and is currently being held in the Oneida County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.