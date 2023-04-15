GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Westhill Schools Superintendent would never put himself over his students and staff as a victim.

“For a moment, they thought the unthinkable was happening,” Superintendent Stephen Dunham said.

His own children feared their dad was in danger as word spread fast and far, including concern from his oldest son, a college freshman in Binghamton.

Dunham recalled: “I’m getting texts from my own kids asking me where I am, am I okay?”

He was, as was everyone at Westhill.



“You had a school functioning,” he remembered. “…normal day, no disruption, nothing to be alarmed about, going about their business. Meanwhile, the Geddes Police, State Police, Sheriff’s Deputies are all on their way responding to what they believe is an active shooter.”

Two days after three students and three adults were gunned down in their Nashville elementary school, a call had been made to the Onondaga County 911 Center claiming there was a shooter in the halls of Westhill High School.

Before an all-clear for safety was given, the trauma of the unknown had set in throughout the classrooms.

After, the superintendent published powerful words.

“… the answer to school safety isn’t building walls around schools, making our kids get patted down as they walk through weapons systems, or creating hardened fortresses. While we are committed to implementing reasonable and appropriate safety measures, the solution is truly about minimizing access to guns, enforcing strict gun laws, and making mental health as much of a priority as physical health. While I am furious that this happened, I am more upset that as a society our kids, educators and communities have to suffer because we won’t take reasonable and meaningful actions that make our country more safe. At some point decisions have to be made with our kids in mind; not politics, not special interests, and not re-election. That may not be popular, but it’s true.” Stephen Dunham, Superintendent

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 Friday, April 14, Dunham says his strong words got mostly praise, but weren’t exempt from politically-fused criticism.

“I’m probably not going to sit down and have a beer with some people who responded, but that’s okay,” he said.

He reiterated: “It’s not about taking away guns. It’s not about not allowing people to have access to it. We’ve got to step back and come up with common sense approaches to make sure that we are really putting kids first.”

“For anyone not willing to come to the table, even talk about those issues, you can’t step back and say I care about kids,” Dunham said.

NewsChannel 9 interviewed Dunham after he welcomed State Senator John Mannion to his district, where new legislation was announced intended to enhance penalties for people who commit these so-called “swatting” calls or make a knowingly-false report about danger to a school district.

It would make the crime a “Class D” felony, with up to seven years in prison.

Mannion said his team developed the legislation in the 15 days since the incident.

A spokesperson for New York State Police tells NewsChannel 9 that between “swatting” calls claiming mass shootings on March 30 and phony bomb threats on April 4, 130 schools were victimized across New York State.