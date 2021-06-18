WGI to go full capacity for the Go Bowling at the Glen August 4-8

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With restrictions in New York State going away, sports are lifting their restrictions too.

Add Watkins Glen International to that list as they announced Friday the NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen will open its grandstands to full capacity the weekend of August 4-8.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back at 100 percent capacity to Watkins Glen International following clearance from New York state government and health officials,” stated Michael Printup, WGI President. “Fans are our lifeblood and their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon. We are appreciative of Governor Cuomo and his administration for their diligent work and collaboration to help us safely and smartly host fans as we look ahead to our IMSA and NASCAR events this summer.”

Those who are unvaccinated will still be required to wear masks while at WGI.

To purchase IMSA or NASCAR race tickets, camping and for additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com.