What blue and teal pumpkins mean for trick-or-treaters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Halloween is fast approaching and as houses stock up on candy and jack-o’-lanterns, some parents are purposefully getting blue or teal colored pumpkins.

Across social media, several posts have gained a lot of attention promoting different colors to mean certain things to trick-or-treaters, or to people handing out candy.

Children with blue buckets, are children who have autism and may not be able to say “trick-or-treat.”

The idea isn’t new this year, but it took off when a mother, Omairis Taylor posted on Facebook that she was going to try it out with her 3-year-old non-verbal child after last year having to explain to every house that he wasn’t going to be able to say “trick-or-treat.”

Taylor encouraged people who saw her child or any others with a blue bucket to take notice that the child has autism and they may not be able to say “trick-or-treat.”

“I have made this post public in hopes you will share and get the blue bucket message out there for Autism Awareness and acceptance this Halloween.” Taylor’s post currently has 39,000 likes and 152 shares on Facebook.

Last year, Autism Speaks posted on Facebook encouraging people to use the blue bucket system and shared Alicia Plumer’s story.

Plumer’s son is 21-years-old, has autism and loves Halloween.

“These precious people are not too big to trick-or-treat.” Plumer wrote in the post.

The post was shared over 19,000 times and accumulated more than 1,000 comments from parents sharing similar stories.

Along with blue pumpkins, trick-or-treaters may see teal pumpkins outside of homes in neighborhoods which means there are non-food treats available for children who have allergies.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was started by Food and Allergy Research and Education.

According to the website, putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have treats to give out other than food, like glow sticks, small toys, bubbles or crayons.

With these changes, the goal is to make Halloween a little bit easier for those who have to take extra steps in the trick-or-treating process.