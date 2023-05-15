If you happened to look up towards the sun on Sunday, you may very well have seen a halo or rainbow circling the sun just like the pictures below!

Tish Evans - Sun Photos
Photo provided by Tish Evans
Verna Kent - Sun photos
Photo provided by Verna Kent
Nicole Ruggireo - sun photos
Photo provided by Nicole Ruggireo

But what causes this effect?

Why the rainbow around the sun?

A veil of cirrus clouds high up into the atmosphere, 20,000 feet, are made up of ice crystals and when over the sun the light is refracted/bent resulting in a rainbow around the sun.

This happens around the moon too, and typically is a precursor of precipitation on the way within a day or so, but not in this case as the weather is looking great for Monday!

