If you happened to look up towards the sun on Sunday, you may very well have seen a halo or rainbow circling the sun just like the pictures below!

Photo provided by Tish Evans Photo provided by Verna Kent Photo provided by Nicole Ruggireo

But what causes this effect?

Why the rainbow around the sun?

A veil of cirrus clouds high up into the atmosphere, 20,000 feet, are made up of ice crystals and when over the sun the light is refracted/bent resulting in a rainbow around the sun.

This happens around the moon too, and typically is a precursor of precipitation on the way within a day or so, but not in this case as the weather is looking great for Monday!

