(NEXSTAR) — Need a quick bite ahead of your New Year’s Eve celebration, or a wake-me-up on New Year’s Day?

Here’s a look at what restaurants and stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Arby’s: The restaurant chain warns on its website that holidays may impact hours at your local Arby’s. They recommend calling your location for details.

Burger King: Hours may vary by location, with some closing early on New Year’s Eve and opening late on New Year’s Day. You can check your location’s hours online here.

Chick-fil-A: While restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve, Chick-fil-A restaurants will not be open on January 1 because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday.

Chipotle: A representative tells Nexstar that Chipotle locations will close early at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Denny’s: The “always open” restaurant will be ready to serve you on both days.

Domino’s: Because Domino’s locations are independently owned, hours may vary on both days, according to a company representative. You can view your location’s hours online.

Dunkin‘: On the run? Dunkin’ locations will be open, but hours may vary by store on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A representative tells Nexstar customers are encouraged to check their location’s hours online or via the Dunkin’ app.

Golden Corral: As with other restaurants, Golden Corral will be open on both days, but hours may vary. You can check your restaurant’s hours online here.

IHOP: Need some pancakes? IHOP restaurants will be open; check your location’s hours online before stopping in.

In-N-Out: Restaurants will be open during normal hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to In-N-Out.

Jersey Mike’s: The company notes that while stores aren’t closed for New Year’s Eve or Day, hours may vary by location. Store hours can be confirmed online.

KFC: Many KFC locations will be open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, a representative tells Nexstar. You can check your location’s hours online here.

Krispy Kreme: All company shops will be operating under normal business hours both days this weekend, a representative tells Nexstar.

McDonald’s: Because the vast majority of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, holiday hours may vary by store, a representative told Country Living. You can check your location’s hours online.

Noodles & Company: Hours may vary; you can check store hours here.

Olive Garden: Though its restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Olive Garden restaurants will be open to ring in the new year. You can find your location’s hours online here.

Panera: According to Panera, hours may vary on New Year’s Eve and Day. You can view a location’s hours here.

Pizza Hut: Most restaurants will observe their normal hours on both days, a representative tells Nexstar.

Qdoba: Locations will close early at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, a representative tells Nexstar, and restaurants will resume normal hours the next day.

Raising Cane’s: Restaurants will be closed on New Year’s Day, according to the company’s website, and hours may vary on New Year’s Eve. You can check the hours at your Raising Cane’s location here.

Red Lobster: Though locations are generally open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, hours may vary. To view your Red Lobster’s hours, click here.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Locations will be open on both day, according to its website, but hours may vary.

Sonic: Because Sonic locations are independently owned, restaurants may be open with different hours. Location hours can be seen online here.

Starbucks: As with other stores, hours may vary over the New Year’s weekend. Location hours can be found online here.

Taco Bell: Locations will be open on both days, but hours may vary on New Year’s Eve, according to Taco Bell.

Waffle House: Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open.

Wendy’s: Many Wendy’s locations will be open, but hours may vary. You can check the hours of your nearest location online.

Before heading out, be sure to check with your nearest restaurant for their hours.