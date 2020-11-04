What happens when the polls close

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Polls close at 9 p.m. in Columbia County, and then the tallying begins. The cards from each of the 34 voting machines across the county go into a double-locked clear bag. Once secured, the bags are taken to 401 State Street in Hudson to be counted.

The bags are never to be opened without both political parties present.

“Everything is a double lock. We do everything bi-partisan,” Revonda Smith, Voting Machine Specialist, said Tuesday. “Even if my counterpart is out, I do something else in the office.”

When each clear sealed bag comes in, it is cued for reporting to the state. Every 15 minutes, the Columbia County Board of Elections then sends in their numbers to the state.

Last election, Smith said they didn’t finish until 1:45 a.m. This time, she feels they will still be at it until 2:45 a.m.

