ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - A temporary restraining order has been put on New York State's health care worker vaccine mandate until October 12th. And the Attorney General's Office has until 5PM today to submit its opposition papers.

Earlier this month a group of health care professionals filed a lawsuit against state officials over the requirement that health care workers in the state be vaccinated against COVID-19. The plaintiffs want a religious exemption. Tully Rinckey Employment Attorney Melanie Franco says when it comes to religious exemptions, a moral or philosophical objection is not enough.