BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Week 18 of the NFL regular season approaches, the cancellation of Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game has made what was originally a straightforward seeding path for the Bills a bit more complicated.

As of Friday night, the team currently holds the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but that could change with certain results this weekend. Depending on other games and the result of the Bills’ matchup with the New England Patriots, Buffalo could finish as high as the No. 1 seed and as low as the No. 3 seed.

What games should Bills fans pay attention to this weekend?

While plenty of scenarios can play out around the league for various playoff spots, the list of games that affect the Bills is short:

Buffalo Bills (-7.5) vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs (-9) at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cincinnati Bengals (-9.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. Sunday.

How can the Bills clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage?

Buffalo’s hopes of securing the AFC’s top seed all hinge on what happens Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas between the Raiders and Chiefs.

If Kansas City wins:

The Bills will be eliminated from No. 1 seed contention.

If Kansas City loses:

The Bills would clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory over New England and secure a first-round bye as well as home field for as far as they advance in the AFC playoffs.

The Chiefs losing and the Bills winning is the only scenario in which Buffalo can clinch the No. 1 seed. Needless to say, much of Bills Mafia will be massive Raider fans on Saturday.

What would make the Bills the No. 2 seed?

Based on the teams that are betting favorites in each of the three above games, the No. 2 seed seems to be the Bills’ most likely finishing position. That would unfold in the following scenarios:

If Buffalo and Kansas City both win , the Bills will be the No. 2 seed. In this scenario, the AFC Championship game would be played at a neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City face each other.

, the Bills will be the No. 2 seed. If Kansas City wins and Buffalo and Cincinnati both lose, the Bills will be the No. 2 seed.

the Bills will be the No. 2 seed. If Buffalo, Kansas City and Cincinnati all lose , the Bills will be the No. 2 seed. In this scenario, the AFC Championship game would be played at a neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City face each other.

, the Bills will be the No. 2 seed.

What would make the Bills the No. 3 seed?

There is only one scenario that would cause the Bills to drop a spot in the standings:

If Buffalo loses and Cincinnati wins , the Bills will be the No. 3 seed. If this happens and the Chiefs also lose , the AFC Championship game would be played at a neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City face each other.

, the Bills will be the No. 3 seed.

So as Bills fans show their adoration and support for Damar Hamlin on Sunday, the team will have a solid idea of what a win or loss against New England means for their playoff-seeding fate — and with the NFL’s unpredictability, it might just mean the No. 1 seed will be on the line.