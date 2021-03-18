What the NYS Senate & Assembly tax plans contain in their budget proposals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the New York State Assembly and Senate one-house budget resolutions out, many are wondering what that could mean for future tax rates.

The proposals raise about $7 billion in revenues. They’re focused on high income earners and corporations.

Fred Kowal with United University Professions who has advocated for raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers, says the legislature is taking a broad-spectrum approach.

“Corporate tax, estate tax, personal income tax, pied-à-terre, so by approaching it in that way they are not just hitting one sector of a potential revenue source heavily, they’re spreading it out more widely,” Kowal said.

Under the plans, New Yorkers making more than $1 million would pay 9.85 percent in income taxes. Those making between $5 million and $25 million would pay 10.85 percent. And those making over $25 million would pay 11.85 percent.

There’s also a proposal to increase the corporate franchise tax rate.

While there are no direct tax increases for working class New Yorkers, Republicans and even the Governor have voiced concerns.

“How you raise revenue can actually raise revenue or can cost you revenue. If you’re not careful the way you do it, you may actually lose money for the state because businesses and residences will make changes,” the Governor said Monday.