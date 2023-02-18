A view of the lake from Shepard Park in the village of Lake George, N.Y.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice is out, outhouses are in. No, it’s not a riddle. It’s simply reality for the third weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival.

The carnival has had to say a premature farewell to its planned races on the ice, but is embracing events like its second round of outhouse races and glacier golf. Organizer Nancy Nichols said that ice-dependant events have taken a backseat for years, just for seasons like this. Weekend weather is expected to spend much of its time in the 40s, with a forecasted high of 40 on Saturday, climbing up to 49 on Sunday.

Notably, the carnival’s semifinal weekend falls on President’s Day Weekend. The Lake George Beach Club is hosting Nashville-based Northern Runaways for three days of live music. The “Lake George Dogs Got Talent” competition is barking up some fun, and the weekend cook-off puts the spotlight on chowder. Last year’s winner, Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen, is returning to take a shot at a second consecutive victory.

The full schedule for weekend 3 of the Lake George Winter Carnival includes:

Saturday, Feb. 18

Chowder cook-off

• 12:30 p.m.

• Cook-off between local restaurants; taste them all and vote for your favorite

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

• Cash admission, tickets can be purchased in advance

Outhouse races on the ice

• 1 p.m.

• Outhouse races on Lake George, weather permitting; $2,000 in cash prizes

• Battlefield Park; Registration 9:30 a.m. at The Lagoon

Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts

• 2-4 p.m.

• Family craft

• Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park

• Cash admission

S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park

• 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out

• Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

Fireworks

• 7 p.m.

• Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village

Sunday, Feb. 19

Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic

• Noon

• Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

“Glacier” golf tournament

• 12:30 p.m.

• Six-hole golf tournament on the ice in front of Shepard Park, with teams of 2 or 4 competing for prizes

• Hosted on the ice in front of Shepard Park Beach, weather permitting

• Free event, sign up at The Lagoon

‘Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?‘

• 1 p.m.

• Learn to make a cupcake

• Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.

‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ contest

• 3-4 p.m.

• Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow

• Sign up at Shepard Park info booth

• Cash admission

Women’s skillet toss

• 3:30 p.m.

• Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner

• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Warm-up keg toss

• 4 p.m.

• Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner

• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Both days

Bonfire on the beach

• All-day

• Shepard Park Beach

Cornhole games

• Noon

• Free games of cornhole with friends

Kids’ activities

• Noon – 3 p.m.

• Arts, crafts and games for children

• Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott

Pony rides

• Noon – 3 p.m.

• Shepard Park

• Cash fee

Lake George Dogs Got Talent

• 2 p.m.

• Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites

• Hosted at The Dog Cabin

Polar Plunge

• 3 p.m.

• Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach

• Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach

The full schedule for all four weekends of the Lake George Winter Carnival can be found at news10.com. Find out what’s yet to come in the final weekend of the winter carnival.