SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Over the past few years, online orders have become more popular, and especially during the holidays, which means there will be more trash to toss.

Tammy Palmer, the public information officer for the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency, says there are a few things to remember when it comes to recycling plastic. “Bottles, jars, jugs, and stackable dairy tubs or dairy alternative tubs are the way to go when it comes to plastic,” said Palmer. “If it doesn’t fall into one of those categories it belongs in the trash so it doesn’t contaminate the rest of our recyclables.”

Christmas is a day when millions of people open gifts wrapped in paper, but before throwing it away pay attention to what’s on the paper. “The key with wrapping paper is if it’s just plain paper, great put it in your recycling bin.” Palmer says if it has glitter, foil, or metallic decorations, then that’s a clue that it doesn’t belong in the recycling bin so throw it in the trash. The same rules apply to holiday cards.

Some families like to cook for the holidays, and many use the big aluminum trays. Palmer says they’re great to recycle. “But one thing we ask is that you clean them off, get off the residue, and wad it up.”

For real trees, Palmer recommends residents call their municipalities to see if they do curbside pick up. If they don’t, bring the tree to the Amboy or Jamesville Compost site.

