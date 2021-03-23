What you might not know about Dannon Yogurt

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – MILLARD COUNTY, UT) Babies seem to put smiles on the face of most everyone. That warm feeling of celebrating a new life is contagious…even when that new born baby is a about 3 feet tall and is covered with black and white patches all over their body. Oh, by the way, their mother says “moo.”

Maria Nye, Owner/Partner of Mountain View Dairy, shows me what you could call her “foster children”; otherwise known as calves. “These babies have been born within the last 24 hours to 36 hours. They spend 24 hours down at the neo natal barn where they are loved like the babies that they are. They are the future of our herd.”

It’s clear that the Nye family, owners of Mountain View Dairy, deeply care about their cows and have deep roots in the dairy industry. Maria Nye’s great grandmother, had a herd of 13 cows back in Ireland. How would she feel about the Nye herd of around 5000 cows in Millard County? “My great grandmother would say “Mercy Maude”. I think my great grandmother would be proud of what we’ve done. She would be amazed by the technology and the growth the dairy industry has had. She’d be proud of us for sticking to the family goals and still being in the dairy business.”

That caring tradition has been passed down to the next generation of the Nye clan. Daughter-in-law, Kate, explains how they keep the cows cool; “As the cows are waiting to be milked they are getting soaked the whole time and then we soak them again as they are exiting the barn…. That reduces the cow’s temperature by about 15 or 20 degrees.”

Working on a dairy farm is hard work with long hours that has paid off for several dairies in Millard County with a partnership with Danone North America, maker of Dannon yogurt.

Chances are, if you find yourself eating Dannon yogurt here in the Intermountain West, that the milk to make that yogurt came from Millard County and their herd of over 20,000 dairy cows.

We asked Maria Nye why they chose to partner with Danone. Her reply was typical of Millard County dairies. “They want the best product for their yogurt. They want to work with people that care about their cows. Care about their employees and their people and are strong families. That turned out to be a good match for us.”

That Millard County Milk makes its way 125 miles north, to the West Jordan plant of Danone North America to be made into Dannon yogurt. Once it gets here that’s when the magic begins… they offload it from that tanker truck coming from Millard County and send it into their raw milk silos and that’s where they start the process.

The scale of the operation is impressive. They go through 2 million pounds of raw milk in a day. …that’s about 25 tanker trucks…in one day…that’s 3 million cups of yogurt…yes, in one day!

Talk about a local product, to think that most Dannon yogurt sold in Utah is made from milk from Millard County cows. That’s a pretty Moo-ving fact (pun intended…I just couldn’t help myself).

