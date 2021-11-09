What you need to know in terms of COVID guidance if you’re headed to Tuesday night’s SU game

Mar 3, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a call against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the sports calendar turns to basketball season in a few weeks, the way you watch games at the Dome is changing… again.

Syracuse University sent out a release about those changes coming; some of them as early as this weekend.

“While the vast majority of the current guidelines remain in effect, there is one change that will have an impact on families with children under the age of 12,” the release stated.

Effective immediately:

Individuals under the age of 12 no longer need to provide proof of a negative test upon entry.

Individuals ages 12 and older are required to demonstrate proof of vaccination or a negative test upon entry.

Masking continues to be required for all patrons ages 5 and up (regardless of vaccination status), except while actively eating or drinking.

Syracuse Athletics Announces Game Day Public Health Protocols for Final Two Home Football Games, Upcoming Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season:https://t.co/RWhAbbPpjg — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) October 26, 2021

Pregame screening locations are available before walking into the dome. Those who do so will receive a wristband. Fans 12 and up and required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test 72-hours before the event or a negative antigen test from a healthcare provider within six hours of the event.

To participate in pre-screening, fans can visit one of the following stations:

Quad

Stadium/West Lot

Manley North Lot

Manley South Lot

Skytop Lot

Most of the same rules apply for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons; with one big change. There will be no prescreening tents available. SU asks that you “arrive at the gates early and be prepared with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test and a matching photo ID.”

No COVID testing will be available on location. For further information on testing availability, you can go to:

Onondaga County – https://covid19.ongov.net/appointments

New York State – https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

The only acceptable proofs of vaccination are your vaccination card or a digital version. A government ID card will be required as well.