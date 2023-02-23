CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team received a few emails from our viewers asking about construction at the former site of Camillus Cutlery on West Genesee Street, in the Village of Camillus.

The Camillus Cutlery Company factory, a staple in CNY for decades, closed in 2007.

Redevelopment of the site was in the works, when a large fired ripped through the campus in 2013. This month, marks ten years since that notable fire.

Local company, Franklin Properties, owns the site and is in the process of redeveloping the former factory property.

In 2017, it finished phase one: 29 apartments and 8,500 square feet of commercial space.

The new construction that viewers are noticing, is phase two: A three-story, 44 unit apartment building.

Doug Sutherland, Managing Partner with Franklin Properties, said they hope to complete construction on phase two by early 2024.

Sutherland said Phase three is still in the development stage, but the current plan calls for additional apartments.

Sutherland said the goal of the entire project is to have the look and feel of how the Camillus Cutlery Factory appeared in the 1940’s. He said his team did a lot of historical research to make sure the new development fits the style of the village and gives a nod to the factory’s past.