What’s coming to Netflix in February

A Pelé documentary, a Zendaya romance and a Polish horror film are just a few of the titles coming to Netflix in February.
Fans of “To All the Boyd I’ve Loved Before” are in luck — a new sequel starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo comes to Netflix February 12.
Those looking for something darker will find it in “Malcolm and Marie,” in which Zendaya teams up with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson in an “ode to great Hollywood romances.”
And Katherine Heigl returns to the small screen with “Firefly Lane,” a series based on the bestselling book about two friends and their complicated, four decades-long relationship.
Here are the Netflix Originals coming to the streaming site in February:
Available Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express, season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, season 2
Available Feb. 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Available Feb. 4
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
Available Feb. 5
Hache, season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
Hache
Available Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
Available Feb. 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Red Dot
Squared Love
Available Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico’s Journey
Available Feb. 14
The Big Day
Available Feb. 15
The Crew
Available Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Available Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater, season 9 – part 2
Available Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Available Feb. 19
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa
Pitta Kathalu
Available Feb. 20
Classmates Minus
Available Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé
Available Feb. 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Available Feb. 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Available Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family
The Girl on the Train
Crazy About Her