What’s happening at the New York State Fair on Friday, August 27

Judges Trophy at the Undeniably Dairy milkshake contest on Thursday, Aug. 26, at NYS Fair. Thursday was Dairy Day at the Fair. (Photos Richard P. Mossotti-NYS Fair)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday is Pride Day at the Fair. It’s an annual day to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

Because flags are at half staff, the Pride Flag will not be raised over the fairgrounds this year, but the annual dedication ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the clock tower along Chevy Court.

A pride information fair will be held under the roof of the Chevy Court Pavilion starting at 11 and the Flower City Pride Band will perform at 4 p.m. inside the main gate.

Strawberry milk will be offered in the Milk Bar on Friday, adding some rainbow to the milk bar. And it’s still just a quarter a cup.

Melissa Etheridge will headline Pride Night at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. and the Latin band CNCO takes the Chevy Court stage at 7 p.m., making this the second fair with headline entertainment in Spanish.

Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Born To Run performs at Chevy Park at 2 p.m. and at the court, it’s Baltimore’s alt rockers Tionesta.