LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape is getting ready to open its gates for another summer season of high-flying roller coaster rides, water park splash-hits, and more. This week, the park formally announced its opening day for 2023. The Great Escape is open for business starting on Saturday, May 20.

“We are thrilled to debut an incredible list of additions, renovations, and enhancements all designed to deliver a world-class experience at Six Flags Great Escape this summer,” said Great Escape President Rebecca Wood. “We are very proud to embrace the beauty and tradition of this wonderful park while continuing our commitment to entertain for generations to come.”

The park has received a list of enhancements and improvements for 2023. Here’s what’s new at the park this year:

A new entrance at the Raging River rafting attraction at the water park

The introduction of Boot Hill Cafe, a new cafe offering sandwiches, salads, pastries and Starbucks beverages

A new hospitality center added behind guest relations – the new facility includes a fountain and shade, as well as park information, directions and guest assistance

New benches, picnic tables and chairs, increasing park seating by over 25%

Updated seating at Cinderella’s Castle

Restroom upgrades across the park

Renovated rooms at the Great Escape Lodge

Starting on May 20, The Great Escape will be open on weekends and select other dates until Friday, June 23, after which daily operation will begin for the summer. Passes are on sale now.

The park also released its list of seasonal events. For something special to go along with your ride on the Comet or Sasquatch, check out:

Wild West Fest A brand-new event occupying every weekend in June, featuring pony rides, lasso shows, special food, line dancing, cowboys and characters at the park’s Ghost Town area

4th of July fireworks Discounted tickets from July 2-4

Oktoberfest German-inspired food and drink on certain dates in September

Boo Fest Family-friendly trick-or-treating, fall festivities and photo opportunities on select dates in October

Fright Fest Halloween-themed fun in October



In the weeks leading up to summer, The Great Escape is looking for workers to keep the fun running. The park employs over 200 summer workers across areas like ride operations, food services and ticket sales, and is hiring now.