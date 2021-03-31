What’s next now that state legislators passed the marijuana bill?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A historic night for New Yorkers, with both the assembly and the house passing the bill that will legalize recreational marijuana for adults in the state. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk and we do expect him to sign off on it.

Once Cuomo signs the bill, it will go into effect right away. But the state still needs to set up rules when it comes to the sale of marijuana. We won’t see dispensaries for about one to two years.

The bill allows anyone over the age of 21 to have up to three ounces of marijuana on them and they can grow up to six plants at home. Also happening right away, the state can start to expunge criminal records. Other changes will be happening behind the scenes. The state will come up with a cannabis board that will oversee and write regulations, including licensing for businesses.

It’s estimated that marijuana sales could bring the state around $350 million in revenue each year, with a baseline sales tax of 9%, on top of other taxes based on the level of THC.

After years of working on this, lawmakers are confident in the bill.

“We have a better product today as far as the bill that we’re passing because we spent so many years working to improve it,” said Democratic Senator, Liz Krueger of the Manhattan District. “Right now, I can say I feel confident that New York State passed a law which is the model the rest of the country should be following.”

Cuomo releasing a statement after lawmakers signed this bill last night saying,

“The prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities.”

Which again, when signed, this law will get rid of the criminal charges associatted with less than three ounces of marijuana.