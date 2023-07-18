BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They say that looking good is half the battle, but is it truly the key to dressing for success?

Voters in this past week’s #Just4Fun poll on Twitter argue that it comes down to appearance and comfort.

The majority of voters picked the combination option, while the rest were split between one or the other.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



What's the key to "dress for success?" 👚 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) July 11, 2023

This week, we want to know if that whole loaf of bread in your cupboard will be put to use. Vote in our latest poll here!