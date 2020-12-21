What’s the most popular Christmas song in NY? Find out here

(WIVB)– Do you know what the most popular Christmas song in New York State is? Verizon released a list of beloved songs by state getting people in the holiday spirit.

How’d they do it? Verizon says they looked at 23 Christmas songs getting the most traction on iHeartRadio and Spotify streaming services.

With that information in hand they “analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.”

Verizon’s findings below:

Alabama Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Alaska Happy Xmas (War is Over) Arizona Feliz Navidad Arkansas Jingle Bells California Feliz Navidad Colorado Jingle Bells Connecticut All I Want for Christmas is You Delaware Sleigh Ride Florida Feliz Navidad Georgia Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Hawaii Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas Idaho The Christmas Song Illinois Santa Baby Indiana Jingle Bells Iowa Holly Jolly Christmas Kansas Jingle Bells Kentucky Jingle Bells Louisiana Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town Maine White Christmas Maryland Feliz Navidad Massachusetts Jingle Bells Michigan Silver Bells Minnesota Jingle Bells Mississippi Mary, Did You Know? Missouri Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Montana Winter Wonderland Nebraska Jingle Bells Nevada Jingle Bell Rock New Hampshire Frosty the Snowman New Jersey It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year New Mexico Feliz Navidad New York It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year North Carolina Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! North Dakota Jingle Bells Ohio Jingle Bells Oklahoma Jingle Bells Oregon Last Christmas Pennsylvania Jingle Bells Rhode Island All I Want for Christmas is You South Carolina Jingle Bells South Dakota Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Tennessee Jingle Bells Texas Feliz Navidad Utah It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Vermont Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Virginia Sleigh Ride Washington Last Christmas West Virginia Blue Christmas Wisconsin Jingle Bells Wyoming Jingle Bells