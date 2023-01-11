WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield man was arrested on a DWI charge, among others, following a Wednesday traffic stop that led to a pursuit by the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

John Cuillo, 45, was charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as the following misdemeanors:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Unlawful fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree

Reckless driving

Just after midnight on Wednesday, a Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on River Road, but as he approached the vehicle, Cuillo fled southbound, leading to a pursuit through Niagara County and northern Erie County.

As Cuillo returned to River Road toward the end of the chase, another deputy deployed spike strips to deflate both of Cuillo’s front tires as he continued to drive. Shortly thereafter, he fled the scene on foot into the woods, where he was apprehended by Sheriff’s deputies and City of North Tonawanda police officers.

Cuillo was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility, where he awaits centralized arraignment.