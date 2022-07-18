ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Democratic primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, will decide on Democratic candidates to represent some of New York’s 26 district seats in the U.S. House. Each county has its own locations for early ballots to be cast, as well as a schedule.

Counties across the Capital Region and North Country are setting schedules for early voting ahead of Aug. 23. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at polling places across the state on primary day.

Early voting hours are generally shared across counties. The following are the dates and times for early voting in all below counties unless otherwise noted:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14

Noon – 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16

Noon – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21

The 20th Congressional District encompasses Albany and Schenectady counties, as well as parts of Montgomery, Rensselaer, and Saratoga counties. The district includes Democratic candidates Paul Tonko (incumbent), Jack Fallon-Underwood, Cole Matthews, and Rostislav Rar, with candidate Justin Chaires not making the ballot. The Republican ballot is led by candidate Elizabeth Joy.

The North Country is encircled by New York’s 21st Congressional District, which includes Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Hamilton, Essex, Fulton, Warren, and Washington counties, as well as parts of Saratoga and Herkimer counties. The Democratic primary includes 21st Congressional District candidates Matt Castelli, Matthew Putorti, and Keith Sheriill. Candidates Bridie Farrell and Ezra Watson did not make the ballot. Republican Elise Stefanik is the incumbent.

Each county has its own locations where voters can come and cast their ballots, be it early or on the day of. Find out where to vote early in your county:

Albany County Albany County Board of Elections 260 South Pearl St., Albany Berne Volunteer Fire Company 30 Canaday Hill Road, Berne Bethlehem Lutheran Church parish hall 85 Elm Ave., Delmar North Bethlehem Fire Department 589 Russel Road, Albany Pine Grove United Methodist Church 1580 Central Ave., Albany Boght Community Fire Department 8 Preston Drive, Cohoes Guilderland Public Library 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland

Clinton County Clinton County Government Center 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh

Essex County Lake Placid Elementary School 318 Old Military Road, Lake Placid



Franklin County Franklin County Courthouse Board of Elections Office 255 West Main St., Suite 161, Malone

Fulton County Gloversville Rec Center 24 Third Ave., Gloversville

Hamilton County Indian Lake Town Hall 117 Pelon Road, Indian Lake

Herkimer County Benton Hall Academy 15 Petrie St., Little Falls

Jefferson County Jefferson County Office Building 175 Arsenal St., Watertown Evans Mills Fire Hall 8615 Leray St., Evans Mills

Lewis County Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center 7395 East Road, Lowville



Montgomery County Fort Plain Senior Center 204 Canal St., Fort Plain Old Courthouse 9 Park St., Fonda Amsterdam Housing Authority 52 Division St., Amsterdam

Rensselaer County Town of Brunswick Office Building 336 Town Office Road, Troy Schodack Town Hall 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton 500 Federal St. office building 500 Federal St., Troy

Saratoga County Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park Saratoga Springs Recreation Center 15 Vanderbilt Ave., Saratoga Springs Saratoga County Board of Elections 50 W. High St., Ballston Spa Wilton Gavin Park 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs

Schenectady County Glenville Senior Center 32 Worden Road, Glenville Niskayuna Town Hall 1 Niskayuna Circle, Niskayuna South Schenectady Volunteer Fire Department #6 6 Old Mariaville Road, Schenectady Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library 99 Clinton St., Schenectady

St. Lawrence County Clarkson Building 42 Maple St., Potsdam Dobisky Center 100 Riverside Ave., Ogdensburg All sites open at 9 a.m. daily

