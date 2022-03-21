Stacker compiled a list of where people in Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Watertown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Glens Falls in 2015-2019: 59

– Migration from Glens Falls to Watertown: 6 (#49 most common destination from Glens Falls)

– Net migration: 53 to Glens Falls

#49. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 65

– Migration from Charlotte to Watertown: 57 (#158 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 8 to Charlotte

#48. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 66

– Migration from Riverside to Watertown: 120 (#127 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 54 to Watertown

#47. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 67

– Migration from Hartford to Watertown: 5 (#182 most common destination from Hartford)

– Net migration: 62 to Hartford

#46. Sumter, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Sumter in 2015-2019: 68

– Migration from Sumter to Watertown: 0

– Net migration: 68 to Sumter

#45. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

– Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 69

– Migration from North Port to Watertown: 23 (#143 most common destination from North Port)

– Net migration: 46 to North Port

#44. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from Jacksonville to Watertown: 16 (#221 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 54 to Jacksonville

#43. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from Columbia to Watertown: 23 (#132 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 47 to Columbia

#42. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 72

– Migration from Norwich to Watertown: 0

– Net migration: 72 to Norwich

#41. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 75

– Migration from Atlanta to Watertown: 66 (#208 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 9 to Atlanta

#40. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 77

– Migration from Richmond to Watertown: 100 (#73 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 23 to Watertown

#39. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 79

– Migration from Charlottesville to Watertown: 0

– Net migration: 79 to Charlottesville

#38. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 82

– Migration from Canton to Watertown: 0

– Net migration: 82 to Canton

#37. Savannah, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Savannah in 2015-2019: 98

– Migration from Savannah to Watertown: 58 (#70 most common destination from Savannah)

– Net migration: 40 to Savannah

#36. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 100

– Migration from Sacramento to Watertown: 29 (#165 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 71 to Sacramento

#35. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 103

– Migration from Baltimore to Watertown: 71 (#148 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 32 to Baltimore

#34. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 107

– Migration from Utica to Watertown: 177 (#7 most common destination from Utica)

– Net migration: 70 to Watertown

#33. Kingston, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Kingston in 2015-2019: 113

– Migration from Kingston to Watertown: 14 (#54 most common destination from Kingston)

– Net migration: 99 to Kingston

#32. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 113

– Migration from Cincinnati to Watertown: 39 (#160 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 74 to Cincinnati

#31. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 114

– Migration from Augusta to Watertown: 198 (#26 most common destination from Augusta)

– Net migration: 84 to Watertown

#30. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 124

– Migration from Columbus to Watertown: 274 (#19 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 150 to Watertown

#29. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 127

– Migration from Nashville to Watertown: 21 (#214 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 106 to Nashville

#28. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 134

– Migration from Los Angeles to Watertown: 26 (#303 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 108 to Los Angeles

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 144

– Migration from Houston to Watertown: 102 (#171 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 42 to Houston

#26. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 145

– Migration from Philadelphia to Watertown: 40 (#212 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 105 to Philadelphia

#25. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 148

– Migration from Knoxville to Watertown: 0

– Net migration: 148 to Knoxville

#24. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 151

– Migration from Harrisburg to Watertown: 60 (#63 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 91 to Harrisburg

#23. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 156

– Migration from Washington to Watertown: 45 (#265 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 111 to Washington

#22. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 165

– Migration from Clarksville to Watertown: 31 (#117 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 134 to Clarksville

#21. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 166

– Migration from Athens to Watertown: 0

– Net migration: 166 to Athens

#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 175

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Watertown: 337 (#34 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 162 to Watertown

#19. Lawton, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 180

– Migration from Lawton to Watertown: 41 (#45 most common destination from Lawton)

– Net migration: 139 to Lawton

#18. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 190

– Migration from Fayetteville to Watertown: 206 (#49 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 16 to Watertown

#17. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 198

– Migration from Elizabethtown to Watertown: 11 (#71 most common destination from Elizabethtown)

– Net migration: 187 to Elizabethtown

#16. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 202

– Migration from San Antonio to Watertown: 447 (#42 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 245 to Watertown

#15. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 203

– Migration from Albany to Watertown: 126 (#58 most common destination from Albany)

– Net migration: 77 to Albany

#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 211

– Migration from Dallas to Watertown: 112 (#173 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 99 to Dallas

#13. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Fairbanks in 2015-2019: 234

– Migration from Fairbanks to Watertown: 127 (#16 most common destination from Fairbanks)

– Net migration: 107 to Fairbanks

#12. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 251

– Migration from Hinesville to Watertown: 102 (#23 most common destination from Hinesville)

– Net migration: 149 to Hinesville

#11. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 254

– Migration from Buffalo to Watertown: 237 (#26 most common destination from Buffalo)

– Net migration: 17 to Buffalo

#10. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 266

– Migration from Killeen to Watertown: 347 (#22 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 81 to Watertown

#9. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

– Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 287

– Migration from Manchester to Watertown: 0

– Net migration: 287 to Manchester

#8. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 360

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Watertown: 34 (#192 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 326 to Virginia Beach

#7. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 417

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to Watertown: 335 (#40 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 82 to Urban Honolulu

#6. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 452

– Migration from Rochester to Watertown: 114 (#51 most common destination from Rochester)

– Net migration: 338 to Rochester

#5. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 465

– Migration from El Paso to Watertown: 169 (#55 most common destination from El Paso)

– Net migration: 296 to El Paso

#4. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 506

– Migration from Orlando to Watertown: 53 (#157 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 453 to Orlando

#3. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Syracuse in 2015-2019: 530

– Migration from Syracuse to Watertown: 299 (#15 most common destination from Syracuse)

– Net migration: 231 to Syracuse

#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 578

– Migration from Seattle to Watertown: 41 (#218 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 537 to Seattle

#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 687

– Migration from New York to Watertown: 782 (#100 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 95 to Watertown

