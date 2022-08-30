LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park is more than just forests amount mountains. It’s also full of agriculture, which this weekend is set to get a spotlight during the Boquet Valley Cuisine Trail Open Farm Weekend.

Hosted by Adirondack Harvest, the Open Farm Weekend is a chance for Adirondack Park visitors and residents alike to come and visit the food producers of northern New York, and learn some skills along the way. Events include self-guided lavender picking, farm yoga and cooking classes.

The weekend has some potential freebies in store, too. Participants can sign up for a chance to win a $100 credit to be spent at any business that’s a member of Adirondack Harvest. Visitors can enter by signing up for Adirondack Harvest’s news email list at any Open Farm Weekend event.

Find out what’s in store with a full schedule:

Adirondack View Vineyard and Lavender Self-guided culinary lavender exhibit and picking, with you-pick sunflowers, zinnias and organic grapes Friday-Monday, Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adirondack View Vineyard and Lavender, 59 Thompson Road, Keeseville

Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm and Florist Guided tours, you-pick flowers and bouquet bar Friday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm and Florist, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville

Ausable Brewing Company Music, food trucks, and kids activities, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County Friday, Sept. 2, 4:30 – 8 p.m. Ausable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road

North Country Creamery Dairy farm tour and cheese tasting Saturday, Sept. 3, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. North Country Creamery, 931 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville

