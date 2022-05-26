LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s farmers’ market season in the North Country. To ring in the season of local produce, meats, dairy and more, Adirondack Harvest has released a master schedule of area markets – just as some of them start off their seasons.

Adirondack Harvest’s 2022 Summer Farmers’ Market Guide includes markets across 13 counties in the North Country and Capital Region. All markets are weekly throughout the summer. The list includes:

Mondays Clifton Park, 2-5 p.m. Granville, 2-5 p.m.

Tuesdays Canton, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cape Vincent, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Gansevoort, 3-6 p.m. Johnstown, 3-6 p.m. Lyons Falls, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Whitehall, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesdays Akwesasne, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Chestertown, 10 a.m. – 2 o.m. Hammond, 3-6 p.m. Lake George, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lake Placid, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Malone, noon – 4:30 p.m. Saratoga, 3-6 p.m. Watertown, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wilmington, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Thursdays Ballston Spa, 3-6 p.m. Boonville, noon – 5 p.m. Clayton, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fort Edward Canal Street market, 4-7 p.m. Gouverneur, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lewis County General Hospital, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Long Lake, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Creek, 2-6 p.m. Ogdensburg, 9 a.m. Saratoga, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Speculator, 2-5 p.m. Tupper Lake, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Willsboro, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fridays Alexandria Bay, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bolton Landing, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Broadalbin, 3-6 p.m. Canton, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Carthage, 1-6 p.m. Elizabethtown, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Fort Edward, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chaumont, noon – 6 p.m. Old Forge, 1-5 p.m. Rouses Point, 3-7 p.m. Tupper Lake, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Warrensburg, 3-6 p.m. Watertown, noon – 4 p.m.



Saturdays Akwesasne, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Argyle, 9 a.m. – noon Ballston Spa, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Glens Falls, 8 a.m. – noon Gloversville, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Harrisville, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Indian Lake, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lowville, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Northville, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ogdensburg, 9 a.m. Plattsburgh, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Potsdam, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Remsen, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Salem, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saranac Lake, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saratoga, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ticonderoga, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tupper Lake, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Watertown, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sundays Cambridge, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Keene Valley, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Massena, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Peru, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (monthly) Saratoga, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Up-to-date location information, and a list of what farmers’ markets currently take SNAP and other food assistance benefits, can be found through Adirondack Harvest, as this information can be subject to change. Print guides to markets throughout the region will also be distributed to local town halls.

“One of the main frustrations that both locals and tourists have with supporting local businesses is being disappointed by inaccurate information online,” said Mary Godnick, Adirondack Harvest Communication Coordinator. “The Adirondack Harvest team works hard to connect with every individual farmers’ market manager to keep our online database and print guides up to date each year.”

Common early-season farm products likely to hit local markets include spring greens, rhubarb, asparagus, radishes, potted plants, baked goods, dairy and meat products and some prepared foods. Discerning shoppers are advised to familiarize themselves with what is in season.