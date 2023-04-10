GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday’s shining sun kicked off a week of forecast warm days across the city and surrounding area, with temperatures expected to reach the 80s by Thursday and Friday. Just in time for spring (and perhaps an early summer) to show up, the city of Glens Falls announced open season for its pickleball courts at Crandall Park.

Pickleball is commonly described as a three-way combination of elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Crandall Park’s courts are situated next to the basketball courts and near the Glens Falls YMCA at Crandall Park. The game is traditionally played with between two and four players, facing off with paddles and knocking a perforated ball between the sides of a net.

Crandall Park is just one place to play pickleball in the Glens Falls area alone. Find out where to find a net and get pickleballing around Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George.

Crandall Park Four courts next to basketball courts, open play 576 Glen St., Glens Falls

Glens Falls Country Club Three courts for members 211 Round Pond Raod, Queensbury Call (518) 792-1186

Glens Falls YMCA Two courts, reservation only 600 Glen St., Glens Falls Call (518) 793-3878



Hudson River Park Two courts near boat launch, open play 450 Big Boom Road, Queensbury

Lake George Camping Village Pickleball courts for campers, in addition to basketball, volleyball, badminton and shuffleboard 43 Finkle Road, Lake George Call (518) 668-5226

Lake George Club Members-only pickleball courts 4000 Lake Shore Drive, Diamond Point Call (518) 668-5734

Lake George RV Park Pickleball courts for campers 74 State Route 149, Lake George Call (518) 792-3775

Ridge/Jenkinsville Park Eight courts, open play; classes offered by ADK Pickleball Club 133 Jenkinsville Road, Queensbury Class signup online



The ADK Pickleball Club, which runs classes at Ridge/Jenkinsville Park, is a great way for beginners to get involved with the sport. In addition to classes, the organization offers an email list for information on tournaments, openings and closings, as well as social events for pickleball players.

The sport of pickleball originated in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Washington, according to USA Pickleball. Washington state congressman Joel Pritchard and friend Bill Bell conceived the game after playing golf on a summer Saturday. The first known tournament was played in 1976 in Tukwila, Washington.