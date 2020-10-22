Where to watch: SU football vs. Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) — The 1-4 Syracuse Orange will take on the No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Saturday down in South Carolina. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

