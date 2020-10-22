CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) — The 1-4 Syracuse Orange will take on the No. 1 ranked Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Saturday down in South Carolina. Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
LATEST STORIES:
- NY AG, Public Advocate, Voting Rights Groups launch election protection program
- Statewide landmarks to be lit purple for domestic violence awareness
- Newsfeed Now: Presidential debate preparations; FBI announces possible election interference
- North Country schools recognize Board of Education members during NYS School Board week
- Where to watch: SU football vs. Clemson