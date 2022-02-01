(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse bounced back with a win over Wake Forest Saturday night. Buddy Boeheim poured in a game-high 30 points in the 22-point rout of the Demon Deacons.

Now, with that momentum behind them, the Orange travel down to Raleigh for a date with North Carolina State Wednesday. NC State has lost four-of-their-last-five games, including 100-80 loss Saturday at North Carolina.

SU holds a 10-6 advantage in the series and has won their last three matchups with the Wolfpack. Wednesday night’s clash is set for a 9 p.m. tip on ESPN2.

Here are ways to watch: