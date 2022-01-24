(WSYR-TV) — Fresh off a loss at no. 6 Duke Saturday, the Syracuse Orange travel to the Steel City to take on the Pitt Panthers Tuesday.

Syracuse defeated Pittsburgh January 11 77-61 behind 24 points and five threes from Buddy Boeheim. SU, 9-10, 3-5), has faced-off with Pitt 121 times, the Orange leads the all-time series 74-47. Though, SU’s win two weeks ago ended a two-game winning streak for the Panthers against the ‘Cuse.

Pitt (7-12, 2-6) has lost three of their last four games, including a lopsided 75-48 defeat at Clemson Saturday.

The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

