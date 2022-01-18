(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse (8-9, 2-4) finishes off their three-game homestand Tuesday night when they welcome in the Clemson Tigers.

The Orange, who lost 76-71 to Florida State last Saturday, are 6-3 inside the dome but have lost two-of-their-last-three games at home. Clemson (10-7, 2-4) is also fresh off a loss after blowing a 23-point lead to Boston College.

The Tigers own a 7-5 lead in the series against the Orange, but SU won their last meeting, a 64-54 win March 3, 2021.

The game is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: