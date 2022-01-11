(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a rough ride for the Syracuse men’s basketball team since coming back from their COVID-pause. SU has lost three straight, including an overtime heartbreaker at Wake Forest Saturday. But now, the Orange returns home for three straight games inside the dome.

SU hosts Pitt Tuesday night, tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU. The Panthers (6-9) held off Boston College 69-67 behind 32 points and 13 rebounds from sophomore John Hughley.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: