Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Buffalo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will take on the Buffalo Bulls in the Dome Saturday evening. Tip time is set for 6 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
