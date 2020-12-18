Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Buffalo

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange will take on the Buffalo Bulls in the Dome Saturday evening. Tip time is set for 6 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats