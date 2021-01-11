Where to watch: SU vs UNC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday night. Tip time is set for 9 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
- DirecTV 612
- Verizon 829 (HD), 329 (SD)
- Spectrum 388
- Dish Network 402
- New Visions 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
