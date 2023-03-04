SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team will hold their final home game and final game of the regular season Saturday as they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick will have their jerseys lifted to the rafters.

Hear Gerry McNamara’s thoughts on the game and championship celebration

The university is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of its National Championship win.

The tip time for the game is 5 p.m.

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.