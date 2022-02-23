(WSYR-TV) — Despite winning 6-of-7, the most important stretch of games for Syracuse begins Wednesday night in South Bend, Indiana.

The Orange, 15-12 (9-7), take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in a pivotal matchup on the road. Notre Dame, 19-8 (12-4), is second in the ACC, but coming off a 79-74 loss at Wake Forest last Saturday.

Syracuse, who needs every win they can get just to have hopes of making the NCAA Tournament, takes on Duke, North Carolina and Miami after Wednesday’s clash with Notre Dame. All teams are ahead of Syracuse in the ACC standings.

SU was taken to the brink Monday in a 74-73 overtime win against Georgia Tech.

Wednesday’s game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. on ESPN News.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: