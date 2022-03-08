(WSYR-TV) — It’s all come down to this. Brooklyn.

Syracuse begins its ACC Tournament run Wednesday when they take on Florida State at noon. The Orange, 15-16, are losers of four-straight games after a heartbreaking loss to Miami in the regular season finale this past Saturday.

SU, who hasn’t had a losing season under head coach Jim Boeheim, needs at least two wins at the Barclays Center to keep the streak going. And according to some NIT experts, they told Syracuse.com that the Orange need a few wins to even have a thought at that tournament. Of course, SU would avoid the NIT in its entirety if they can go on a 2006-esque run and win the conference tournament, but the odds of that are extremely slim.

FSU and SU played twice this season, and both road teams earned wins, although the Seminoles have won four-of-the-last five meetings against the Orange.

The winner of this game gets 1-seed Duke Thursday.

Tip time Wednesday is set for noon on ESPN.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: