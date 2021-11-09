Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. Lafayette

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Men’s Basketball team tips-off the regular season Tuesday night inside ‘The Dome.’ The Orange hosts the Leopards of Lafayette.
SU has won all eight times they’ve played Lafayette, but this will be the first time these two programs have met since 1995.
The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight on the YES Network.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 53 & 321 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 631 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: Not Available
- Verizon Fios: 76 (SD) and 576 (HD)
- New Visions: 76 (SD) and 762 (HD)
- YouTube TV 111 (HD)