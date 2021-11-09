Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. Lafayette

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Men’s Basketball team tips-off the regular season Tuesday night inside ‘The Dome.’ The Orange hosts the Leopards of Lafayette.

SU has won all eight times they’ve played Lafayette, but this will be the first time these two programs have met since 1995.

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight on the YES Network.

Here are ways to watch: