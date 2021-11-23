Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. VCU in the ‘Battle for Atlantis’ tournament

(WSYR-TV) — After Syracuse’s 54-game winning streak vs. Colgate ended in an upset at the dome Saturday, the Orange are off to warmer pastures for the ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ tournament in the Bahamas.

SU, 2-1, is taking on 2-2 VCU in their first game of the tournament Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. SU will either play Baylor or Arizona State Thursday.

In the Orange’s only other ‘Battle 4 Atlantis’ appearance, Syracuse beat Texas A&M in the championship game.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 26 & 301 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 206 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 32 (HD)

