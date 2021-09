SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team heads to Ohio to take on the Ohio Bobcats Saturday evening.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

That station can be found locally on:

Spectrum: Channel 315 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 594 (HD) and 94 (SD)

DirectTV: Channel 221 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Channel 158 (SD &HD)

New Visions: Not available

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.