SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Orange will host the Colgate Red Raiders in an annual test inside the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night.
Tip time is set for 7 p.m.
If you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can watch it on the YES network.
That station can be found on the following stations:
- Spectrum: 53 and Channel 321 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: Channel 576 (HD) and 76 (SD)
- DirecTV: Channel 631 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: Not available
- New Visions: Channel 762 (HD) and 76 (SD)