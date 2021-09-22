Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Liberty game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse can accomplish two things Friday night inside the Carrier Dome vs. Liberty: win back-to-back games for the first time this season and avenge last season’s home loss to the Flames. SU is 6-3 in Friday night games under Dino Babers.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. 

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com or NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories