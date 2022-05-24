CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Almost two weeks after he announced his resignation effective immediately, Tom Reed’s seat in the House of Representatives sits empty. But no special election has been called, and the process might not be complete yet because of a hangup in the mail.

Tom Reed announced his resignation as Congressman for New York’s 23rd District on May 10, effective the same day. He announced he would be taking a position at the Prime Policy Group in Washington, D.C.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was expected to call a special election to fill Reed’s seat, but as of May 25, the election still hasn’t been called. A spokesperson from the New York State Board of Elections told 18 News that Reed has yet to submit a formal letter of resignation with the State Department. This is the formal step to trigger a special election.

However, in Washington, the House has recognized Reed’s resignation just from his announcement. The House of Representatives Clerk declared his seat vacant soon after Reed’s announcement.

Reed told 18 News that he has sent his resignation to the New York State Department of State, but it is currently awaiting arrival in the mail.