Whether it’s called ‘Carrier’ or not, the Dome is unveiling upgraded concessions and ticketing this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the name “Carrier” comes into question and construction continues outside, the Dome is debuting some upgrades to concessions and ticketing for this year’s football season.

The Dome welcomes its first crowd of the year on Saturday, September 14 when then Clemson Tigers take on the Orange.

Fans will have new concession options for purchase, tickets available on a mobile app and an additional ride sharing pick-up location.

SU Director of Athletics, John Wildhack, says that the changes are a direct response to feedback from fans and students.

The additions are separate from the ongoing $118 million renovation happening outside the Dome and the promised upgrades to concessions in 2022.

Concessions

This year, the Dome will debut two new “Orange Express” concession stands with new items and new food, including wraps, salads and bottled drinks. Televisions added to the menu areas will allow fans to get food without missing the game.

Also new for the 2019 season, fans are allowed to bring two sealed bottles of water into the Dome with them, to avoid buying it inside.

Mobile Tickets

Syracuse University is doing away with tickets on paper printed at home (PDF), instead adding tickets available on a mobile app. Fans can buy tickets through their MyCuse account or via the ‘Cuse app on Apple and Android devices.

Hard copy tickets are still available through the mail or at the Box Office.

More details are available at cuse.com/feature/mobile_ticketing.

Orange Rewards

The ‘Cuse app will also offer Orange Rewards, a program that allows fans to check into games in real time. Trivia contests will happen during the game and users can win points to redeem prizes.

A fan lottery will offer a Syracuse Athletics prize to one random fan checked into the app.

More details are available at: www.Cuse.com/OrangeRewards.

‘Cuse on The Quad

The SU-sponsored tailgate, ‘Cuse on the Quad, will continue and expand in size to fit in more people.

Music schedules and menus are available at Cuse.com/Quad.

Ride Sharing

SU is adding a second drop-off location near the Dome for fans who take Uber or Lyft. In addition to last year’s location at the corner of University Place and South Crouse Avenue (at the base of Crouse College), fans can be dropped off on Van Buren Street, between Henry Street and Stadium Place (in the circle outside Brewster Hall).

Game Day Themes

Sept. 14 vs. Clemson: Orange Central/Homecoming

Sept. 21 vs. Western Michigan: Military Appreciation Day

Sept. 28 vs. Holy Cross: Cheer and Dance Day

Oct. 18 vs. Pittsburgh: Family Weekend

Nov. 2 vs. Boston College: Youth Football Day/Band Day/Faith & Family Day

No. 30 vs. Wake Forest: Senior Day