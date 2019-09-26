Whistleblower says White House tried to lock down records of phone call

(AP) — In the days following the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s new president, senior White House officials intervened to “lock down” all records of the call. That’s according to a declassified whistleblower complaint released Thursday by the House Intelligence Committee.

The complaint says that the whistleblower learned about the effort from “multiple U.S. officials.”

Committee members are hearing testimony Thursday on the complaint and details of the July 25 call on which Trump prodded Ukraine’s leader to work with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Trump has said he’s done nothing wrong. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

