WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is attempting to identify suspects and locate two vehicles used to damage property in the Village of Whitesboro on August 16th.

Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, the individuals in the images below allegedly damaged the window of an unoccupied apartment using a baseball bat.

One of the vehicles is described as white with a stripe down the hood and vinyl lettering on the top rear window.

The second vehicle is black in color.

If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images here, please contact the Whitesboro Police at 315-736-1944, on Facebook, or at tips@whitesboropd.org. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.