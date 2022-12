WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitestown Police Department is attempting to locate a missing teenager and asking the public for help.

16-year-old Kayla Gonsalves was last seen at the House of Good Shepherd on Friday, December 2 wearing a blue jacket with a grey hoodie and grey pants.

Police say she may have been spotted in the Oneonta/Delhi area on Saturday, December 10 and may still be in the area.

If you know Kayla’s whereabouts or have any information please call 315-736-1100.