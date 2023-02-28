A side view of [farmacy] restobar, a restaurant on Ridge Street in Glens Falls, N.Y.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another year means another round of great flavors at local restaurants across the Glens Falls area. Glens Falls Restaurant Week returns this March, giving the region a new chance to see what’s special at every table and kitchen in town.

Glens Falls Restaurant Week is back through the week of March 5-11. A dozen restaurants are set to offer multi-course, prix-fixe meals through lunch and dinner. Along with the unique menus come special deals, meaning an adventure into a new favorite restaurant doesn’t have to break the bank.

Twelve restaurants are currently set to take part, with signups still open for any latecomers. Find out who’s cooking what at Glens Falls Restaurant Week:

Adirondack Winery – $45 per person

• 1st course: 8-wine tasting sessions with a souvenir glass to keep

• 2nd course: Charcuterie board

• 3rd course: Dessert board

[farmacy] – $25 per person

• Menu TBA

Park & Elm – $45 per person

• Menu TBA

Dickinson’s Delights – $25 per person

• Menu TBA

Flight Wine Bar & Restaurant – $45 per person

• Menu TBA

Downtown City Tavern – $25 per person

• 1st course: Choice of woof-fired slipper bread, or tavern meatballs and marinara

• 2nd course: Choice of tavern burger, Margherita pizza, or greek salad with chicken

• 3rd course: Choice of milkshake or apple pie pizzetta

Downtown Social – $25 per person

• 1st course: Choice of pretzels with beer cheese, cheesy baked focaccia, or chicken bites

• 2nd course: Choice of Bacon boursin wagyu burger, caprese chicken baguette, or BBQ chicken basket

• 3rd course: Choice of cheesecake, cupcake or milkshake

The Bourbon Room – $45 per person

• 1st course: Choice of charcuterie and cheese, breads and spreads, or French onion soup

• 2nd course: Choice of Bourbon Room wagyu burger on focaccia, blackened salmon, or lamb lollipops

• 3rd course: Choice of fresh berry cheesecake w/ Chambord reduction, chocolate almond mousse, or creme brulee

Fenimore’s Pub – $45 per person

• Menu TBA

Radici Kitchen & Bar – $45 per person

• Menu TBA

Laurella’s Restaurant – $35 per person

• 1st course: Salad

• 2nd course: Chicken and sausage rigatoni

• 3rd course: Italia lemon cream cake

Mint – $35 per person

• Menu TBA